Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal urges fans to ‘mask up’

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has urged everyone to mask up amid the pandemic.

In an Instagram picture Vicky posted on Friday, he is seen with his face covered with a cloth and a cap.

Alongside the image, Vicky wrote: “#Maskup”.

The actor recently treated his fans with a picture showcasing his pumped-up biceps. In the monochrome picture that Vicky shared on Instagram, the actor sits on a bench in the gym. He looks away from the camera and flaunts big biceps. He is dressed in a sleeveless vest, basketball shorts paired and a baseball cap.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

–IANS

dc/vnc

