ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal's recipe for success

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared his recipe for success. He says hard work is something that marinates over time.

Vicky posted a picture on social media, where he is seen practicing archery. He also referenced author-gospel musician Kirk Franklin in the caption.

“Hard-work is something you marinate over time… it’s not microwaveable.. #kirkfranklin,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who was last seen in the horror film “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, is working on his next “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the film “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSuraj Sharma shares what inspired his character in 'The Illegal'
Next articleRavi Teja to be the next ‘Khiladi’?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Vicky Kaushal draws inspiration from old Lucky Ali hit

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal drew inspiration from the song Dekha hai aise bhi by pop star Lucky Ali.Vicky posted three...
Read more
News

Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'Dobaaraa' shoot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Dobaaraa", directed by Anurag Kashyap. Sharing the...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Challenges rule social media, Bollywood celebs acing them

Glamsham Bureau - 0
There was a time when social media was only about pictures, videos and viral memes. Now, ruling the platform are challenges.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates