Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vicky Kaushal's 'shubh aarambh' for next project

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kushal on Wednesday shared that he has started shooting for a new project. The actor posted a couple pictures on Instagram while making the announcement.

In the first picture, the actor is seen holding a paper and sitting in front of a dressing table. The second image has a side profile of Vicky as he smiles away from the camera.

“Shubh aarambh!” he wrote as caption.

Advtg.

Vicky, however, did not share details about his shoot or the project.

Fans were left gushing on seeing his latest pictures.

A user wrote: “You are so so delicious.”

Advtg.

Another said: “That smile just made my day.”

A netizen tagged the actor as “super cute”.

“Hayyyyyyy me mar jawann (I will die)”, said a fan.

Advtg.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh’s “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleYami Gautam shares her meaning of life
Next articleLittle Mix members might go solo soon

Related Articles

News

Vicky Kaushal's short and sweet message for mom on her birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal kept it short and sweet while wishing his mother on her birthday on Tuesday.In an Instagram...
Read more
News

Vicky Kaushal urges fans to ‘mask up’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has urged everyone to mask up amid the pandemic.In an Instagram picture Vicky posted on Friday,...
Read more
News

Vicky Kaushal flaunts big biceps in new snapshot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal treated his fans with a new picture on social media, showcasing his pumped-up biceps.In the monochrome...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Vicky Kaushal's 'shubh aarambh' for next project 1

Taapsee Pannu expresses her love for bikes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Taaapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram that captures her riding a motorcycle. She claims the photo...
Vicky Kaushal's 'shubh aarambh' for next project 2

With Pat Cummins's tips, pace sensation Nagarkoti wiser post-IPL

Vicky Kaushal's 'shubh aarambh' for next project 3

Wicket-keeper Saha resumes training at Team India nets

Vicky Kaushal's 'shubh aarambh' for next project 4

Sedition case: Mumbai Police again summons Kangana, sister

Vicky Kaushal's 'shubh aarambh' for next project 5

Mahira Sharma's music video for Jass Manak's Lehanga gets one billion...

Vicky Kaushal's 'shubh aarambh' for next project 6

Ayushmann's birthday wish for Aparshakti is all about nostalgia

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks