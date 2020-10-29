Advtg.
Bollywood News

Video of Virat Kohli asking wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten goes viral (Lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
Video of Virat Kohli asking wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten goes viral (Lead) 1
Advtg.

Dubai, Oct 29 (IANS) A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sweetly asking his actress wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten, has gone viral.

In the viral video, Virat is seen gesturing from the field towards Anushka, who is pregnant, asking her if she has eaten. The actress replies to him by giving a thumbs-up sign from the stand. The two are also seen having a chat through gestures.

Anushka glows in a red dress paired with big gold hoops and minimal make-up. The video of the two, which has gone viral, is from the match between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Advtg.

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of IPL is being held.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKaran Johar film line producer alleges North Goa lacks waste disposal management
Next articleVideo of Virat Kohli asking wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten goes viral

Related Articles

IPL

Smith, Stokes, Buttler & Archer need to play fearlessly against KXIP: Swann

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Oct 30 (IANS) Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes Rajasthan Royals need to believe in their four overseas players -- Steve Smith,...
Read more
IPL

Langer, CA contact aboriginal people to discuss 'taking the knee'

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Australian cricket team and management will meet to decide on the manner to denounce racism through on-field messages.After...
Read more
IPL

Atmosphere pretty relaxed, doesn't feel like we're out of IPL: Gaikwad

IANS - 0
Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) Even though Chennai Super Kings are out of contention of making it to the playoffs in IPL 2020, CSK batsman...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks