Vidya Balan to AR Rahman, stars feature in Covid awareness video

Adv.

Never in its 74 years of Independence, has India faced a challenging moment as it does now with the coronavirus pandemic. As the country is unlocking after a deadly second wave of covid-19, the priority remains to ensure the prevention of a third surge in cases. The Government of India and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have been meticulously raising public awareness on the need for continuing to be vigilant against covid and not dropping the guard. The message remains clear – people need to follow CAB – Covid Appropriate Behaviour, of wearing a double mask, washing hands and maintain physical distance of 6 feet.

In a message of hope and unity, leading stars from across the length and breadth of India have come together in unison in a video for the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, to remind their fellow citizens to follow CAB.

The video features iconic stars including Kajal Aggarwal, Vidya Balan, Tisca Chopra, Masaba Gupta, MP Shri Ravi Kishan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Akkineni Nagarjuna, A.R. Rahman, Rajkummar Rao and Sonakshi Sinha.

Adv.

In the video montage, the celebrities remind, “We all felt the pain as we fought back against the virus, which took away our liberty and threatened the lives of our loved ones. After all we have been though, we cannot afford to let our guard down and become careless. If we do, we might find ourselves in a similar situation, if not worse.”

The stars urged their fellow citizens to get vaccinated when it’s their turn to protect themselves and their loved ones. Speaking about a hopeful future where everyone would be protected after following CAB and being vaccinated, the stars added, “It gives us hope, to dream once more, a hope to carry on with our lives the way we used to.”

Finally, the celebrities also reminded Indians to only trust authentic information though credible sources, warning of the dangers of misinformation.

Adv.

Their message is loud and clear – “Take it seriously, take your health seriously. Save lives, and protect the lives of our loved ones and our country.”

The sustained efforts from the Government of India and the Minister of Health & Family Affairs has been clear not only on preventing a third surge in cases and reminding people of their individual responsibilities, but to also recognise their personal efforts and sacrifice during these difficult times.

The video concludes with a poignant tribute to all the Indians – “We owe so much to the efforts and sacrifices, resilience, solidarity, and togetherness of a billion people to defeat covid-19.”