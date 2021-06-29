Vidya Balan shares who is ‘the Sherni’ in her life

Adv.

Having proved her mettle once again in Amazon Prime Video’s Sherni, actress Vidya Balan proves that she is the reigning queen of female led films. Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike this film managed to entice everyone with its storyline and performances.

In a recent interview when the actress was asked about the Sherni in her life, Vidya Balan shared, “As cliched as it sounds, my Mother! Because she’s always held her own and stood her ground. I think she has given my sister and me the courage to just be ourselves. My father and mother have both contributed to who we are, just like all parents do but they’ve contributed in different ways I think. A lot of my fearlessness comes from my Mother.”

This film is backed by Amit Masurkar’s directorial brilliance. Diving into the life of a Vidya Vincent, an upright forest officer, the tale unfolds as she tries to strike a balance between man and animal while also trying to find herself in a hostile environment.

Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, other versatile artists like Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi can aslo be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment, the Amazon Original Movie is directed by the award-winning filmmaker Amit Masurkar known for the critically-acclaimed film ‘Newton’.