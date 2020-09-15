Home Bollywood News

Vidya Balan shares a throwback pic with Mohanlal

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday walked down memory lane and shared an old picture with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vidya revealed that “Chakram” was meant to be her first Malayalam film, and Mohanlal her first Malayalam co-star. Unfortunately, the film got shelved owing to unknown reasons.

“Tbt 2000…pic taken on the set of my first Malayalam film #Chakram with @mohanlal! The film got shelved after the first schedule…not looking as bad as I imagined I did,” she wrote.

In the image, Vidya is seen dressed in plain red suit while Mohanlal looks dashing in thick moustache.

Vidya was last seen in “Shakuntala Devi”. The film casts her in the title role of the mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi. She also recently turned producer when she co-produced the self-starring short film, “Natkhat”, which addresses patriarchy and toxic masculinity.

