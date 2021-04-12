Adv.
BollywoodNews

Vidya Balan: The 'Mask'erade is not over yet

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Monday took reminded fans to wear masks amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected Maharashtra.

“Let’s not forget that the ‘Mask’erade is not over yet,” Vidya wrote, with a photograph of herself on Instagram.

Vidya’s advice to netizens comes after India reported 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record.

The actress recently took a sarcastic jibe at bodyshamers on social media.

On World Health Day, she wrote on Instagram: “People always turn around and tell me that your weight is equivalent to your health but your weight should be a part of your health and not its identity – Happy World Health Day. #worldhealthday.”

Vidya will next be seen in “Sherni”, for which she has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh. The film, directed by Amit Masurkar, casts her as a forest officer.

–IANS

abh/vnc

