Vidya Malavade on going back to college in ‘Mismatched’

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade hopes that her character in upcoming web series Mismatched inspires women to go back to college and pursue their long lost dreams.

In the series, the actress plays an older student Zeenat Karim, struggling to find her feet and adapt in the new, evolving world.

“‘Mismatched’ is a story that many young people are currently living and one that will make older viewers nostalgic. College was a wonderful and a challenging time for all of us, and fitting in, finding your tribe was essential to the overall experience. I found Zeenat’s character to be warm and endearing and a bit clumsy as she tries to fit in. Honestly, she is so much like the real me,” Vidya said.

“She is one character that is closest to who I really am, so playing this role felt like second nature. Plus, working with this cast was a riot — they’re all so talented and highly energetic that their drive rubbed off on me. In fact, they were quite besotted by the image of Vidya Sharma, the character I played in ‘Chak De! India’. I hope, in some way, the character of Zeenat too will encourage some women to go back to college, if they so wish and follow their long lost dream.”

The upcoming Netflix teen romance revolves around Rishi, who is in search of his happily ever after, and Dimple, who dreams of being a tech-wizard. Although they start off on a wrong note, the two develop a friendship over a period of time. The series is about how this perfectly imperfect couple who try to build an app.

It also stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey , Muskkaan Jaferi, and Rannvijay Singha.

