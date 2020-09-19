Vidyut Jammwal advocates going back to the wheel for fitness!

Home Bollywood News

By Glamsham Editorial
No other fitness icon in India has showcased the kind of variety in their workout regimen as much as Vidyut Jammwal. One of the top ten martial artists in the world now brings to online viewers Chakra Abhyaas – Cycle Of Wheel Exercises. In his latest video, the action star offers fitness enthusiasts exercises using tyre/s to ensure the flexibility of the spinal cord.

Through his latest offering, Jammwal inspires us to get creative with tyre exercises. The Khuda Haafiz actor informs that the benefits of these exercises include a supple body, flexibility and a strengthened spinal cord. These exercises are vital for those who want to work on the strength of their core, back and shoulders.

Vidyut says, “All the knowledge that we need for living well and to the fullest is already present. We just need to keep our hindsight intact and learn from the history of humankind. The invention of the wheel marked the advent of quality living. We can reintroduce it into our exercises and let healthy living come to a full circle.”

Vidyut is one of the rare fitness icons of India with the most wicked workout routines that has inspired a generation of aspirants. On the work front, the actor was recently announced as part of Panorama Studios’ Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.

