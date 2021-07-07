Adv.
Vidyut Jammwal counts his 'rainbows' not 'thunderstorms'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Action star Vidyut Jammwal shared some Wednesday wisdom on social media, saying he counts his “rainbows” and not “thunderstorms”.

Vidyut posted a picture on Instagram showing him standing on the road dressed in black cargo shorts and a full-sleeved shirt. He holds two umbrellas, and a rainbow can be seen in the backdrop.

“The sighting of a rainbow never fails to bring a smile on people’s faces… Counting my rainbows, not my Thunderstorms,” Vidyut captioned the image.

On the work front, Vidyut has just finished shooting for the action thriller “Sanak”, which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. “Sanak” marks Rukmini’s Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma, and also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

