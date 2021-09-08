Vidyut Jammwal: Everyone should celebrate Sidharth Shukla’s life

- Advertisement -

Actor Vidyut Jammwal knew late actor Sidharth Shukla from the early days of their career. While he is saddened at the loss of a friend, Vidyut feels it is important to celebrate Sidharth’s life even after he has left.

During an Instagram live session on Wednesday Vidyut paid tribute to Sidharth, who passed away on September 2 after a heart attack.

After reciting a prayer for Sidharth, Vidyut went down memory lane and shared: “I was always proud of him and I would show off to the world that he (Sidharth), I knew him since our modelling days. He was successful, well-spoken and fearless. He achieved the stardom he wanted.”

Before ending the live session with a song ‘See You Again’, Vidyut also said: “Many people want to work with you after you’ve become big, but all you Sidharth Shukla fans knew the potential he had. Hats off to you. Everybody should celebrate his life before and after.”