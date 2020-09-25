Home Bollywood News

Vidyut Jammwal has a 'dirty' question

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal seems to be in the mood to dissect what defines a dirty person.

Vidyut shared an Instagram picture where he wears a robe and pours hot water in a cup.

“Question? Do dirty thoughts make us dirty people..” he captioned the picture.

Vidyut’s “Commando” co-star and friend Adah Sharma dropped a hilarious comment: “#SwachBharat#CleanIndia.”

The actor recently spoken about his vision to popularise the indigenous martial art kalaripayattu through Indian cinema.

Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally released film, “Khuda Haafiz”. He will next be seen in the film’s second chapter.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Vidyut Jammwal has a 'dirty' question

