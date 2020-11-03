Vidyut Jammwal: I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is driven by the need to constantly challenge himself.

The actor often posts videos of him inspiring people to stay fit. Vidyut has done the full backbend pose, walked on water, extinguished numerous candles by motion of his hand, push-ups on moving escalators, knocked off caps of three bottles in one kick and more.

“I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself. It is very flattering that so many people are inspired with the way I train, but through the work I do, I always want the key takeaway to be that every individual must challenge themselves regardless of what they do for a living,” he said.

“Breaking bricks is awesome, but so is breaking your own barriers,” he added.

The actor was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Khuda Haafiz”. He will next star in the film’s second chapter.

–IANS

nn/vnc