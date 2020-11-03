Advtg.
Bollywood News

Vidyut Jammwal: I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is driven by the need to constantly challenge himself.

The actor often posts videos of him inspiring people to stay fit. Vidyut has done the full backbend pose, walked on water, extinguished numerous candles by motion of his hand, push-ups on moving escalators, knocked off caps of three bottles in one kick and more.

“I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself. It is very flattering that so many people are inspired with the way I train, but through the work I do, I always want the key takeaway to be that every individual must challenge themselves regardless of what they do for a living,” he said.

Advtg.

“Breaking bricks is awesome, but so is breaking your own barriers,” he added.

The actor was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Khuda Haafiz”. He will next star in the film’s second chapter.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleStokes, Archer, Sam Curran rested for England ODIs in SA
Next articleAmyra Dastur on Delhi air quality: We aren’t learning from our mistakes
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ganguly's complete knowledge of Rohit's injury questioned

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma taking the field against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game...
Vidyut Jammwal: I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself 1

Kings XI, Chargers XI win in Andhra T20 cricket

Vidyut Jammwal: I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself 2

Mandira Bedi strikes a pose with her 'Lockstar'

Vidyut Jammwal: I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself 3

Shilpa Shetty: Don’t allow your age to determine what you can...

Vidyut Jammwal: I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself 4

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

Vidyut Jammwal: I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself 5

How Anthony Hopkins, wife Stella stayed busy during Covid lockdown

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks