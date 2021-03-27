ADVERTISEMENT
Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.

Vidyut made his observation during a chat with actor and parkour specialist Chase Armitage, in a segment titled “X-Rayed By Vidyut”.

His discussion with the British stunt performer is replete with nuggets for those who would want to test the limits of their body.

Chase shared: “We (Chase and his brother) just found Jackie Chan movies and Power Rangers and all the martial arts movies so exciting when we were kids. We decided we were going to go out and learn how do it.”

He added that they had no training in gymnastics and no facilities. “We just had a local school sand pit. After school, we would get together and train in acrobatics. It all kind of got started from there,” Chase said.

Vidyut shared: “I’m asked very often, ‘Am I too late to start training or to be a martial artiste?’ My answer is it’s never too late to begin. I want to emphasize the fact that the notion of limitations is in the mind.”

Vidyut found his conversation with Chase “awesome”.

He said “The highlight of the conversation for me was Chase’s philosophy of treating the body like a temple. He has inspired people by experimenting with varied movements. Chatting with him was awesome.”

–IANS

