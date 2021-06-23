Vidyut Jammwal all set for Hollywood!

Adv.

Joining the likes of legends such as Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Jet Li, after being recognised as one of the world’s top martial artists, Vidyut Jammwal kicks off his journey to Hollywood. He is now officially the only Indian action supremo to have been signed by the industry’s most reputed talent management agency – Wonder Street, which reps action heroes such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren.

In the last year, through his chat segment X-Rayed By Vidyut, the Khuda Haafiz actor interacted with action icons world over, who took their passion for martial arts across the borders of their countries. While Vidyut has been doing the same with Kalaripayattu, Hollywood now comes along as another vast avenue to explore for the fitness star. As the industry beckons him, Jammwal is all set to put India on the global map through his work in the West. He will be working with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder.

The big move comes for the action star and martial artist following his string successes which includes the Commando series, Khuda Haafiz and Junglee. He has ventured into film production with his own banner Action Hero Films this year. The source reveals that he is in talks with a few prominent Hollywood producers for a collaboration with his production house.

Talking about his association with Wonder Street, Jammwal says, “I’m excited to be associated with some of the hardest working people of Hollywood.”

Jammwal’s upcoming films include Sanak and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.