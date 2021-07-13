Adv.
Vidyut Jammwal shares words of wisdom on kalaripayattu

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Action hero Vidyut Jammwal on Tuesday treated fans to wisdom about the Indian martial art kalaripayattu.

Vidyut posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen moving around in a space that is full of optical illusions.

“#kalaripayattu says: Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth #opticalillusion #movement #martialarts #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal,” he wrote as caption.

On the work front, Vidyut has just finished shooting for the action thriller “Sanak”, which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra.

“Sanak” marks Rukmini’s Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Kanishk Varma, and also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia. He also has the second part of “Khudah Haafiz”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

