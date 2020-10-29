Vidyut Jammwal: Take inspiration from agility, fierceness of tigers

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says he takes inspiration from the agility and fierceness of tigers, and incorporates the same in life.

“Tigers teach us so many attributes that are applicable towards shaping our personalities, and I often take inspiration from their agility and fierceness in several aspects of my life,” said Vidyut.

The actor now aims to spread awareness about the cause of saving the tiger population through an initiative “Project C.A.T: Conserving Acres for Tigers”.

“As part of this initiative, I tried to depict and imbibe the nature, kindness and ferocity of the beast through Kalaripayattu,” he added.

The actor continued: “Saving the tiger population is certainly the need of the hour. Its survival and presence play a crucial role in the sustenance, balance and well-being of the ecosystem. It is our duty to conserve their habitat and help increase the number of wild tigers in any way we can.”

In the campaign video, Vidyut is seen performing Kalaripayattu moves inspired by the movements of tigers, and is seen encouraging people to pitch in to help conserve the habitat.

“Project C.A.T: Conserving Acres for Tigers” is a flagship initiative of Animal Planet in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India).

–IANS

