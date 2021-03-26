ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay on Jackie Shroff: Excited to work with my 1990s film heroes

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Vijay Varma is excited to work with veteran actor Jackie Shroff, his hero from the 1990s Bollywood films.

Vijay and Jackie share the screen in the upcoming sci-fi comedy web series titled “OK Computer”.

Sharing his experience of working with Jackie, Vijay said: “There is something about Jackie sir and his energy, as soon as he arrives, everyone is very comfortable. His style and swag are inimitable and I was really excited to be working with one of my 90s film heroes.”

Jackie plays Pushpak, a cult leader who believes in being all natural, in the web series.

About that, Vijay added: “However, I was getting the Jackie experience in an entirely new space. I knew, when I read the script, what I was in for when shooting the scenes where he is in his ‘all-natural state’ in front of us. But honestly, the vibe that he brings to his performance makes you think of nothing else. The question of even a remote sign of discomfort never ever existed.”

“OK Computer” is written and produced by “Ship Of Theseus” maker Anand Gandhi, and directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar.

The series also features Radhika Apte, Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Kani Kusruti among others.

It will release on March 26 on Disney + Hotstar.

–IANS

