Bollywood News

Vijay Raaz granted bail in molestation case after arrest

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested for allegedly molesting a crew member while shooting in Gondia, Maharashtra. Raaz has subsequently been granted bail.

“Some shoot was on, a crew member filed complaint for molestation and we registered it. It happened in Gondia. He was arrested yesterday and released on bail today,” Atul Kulkarni, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gondia, Maharashtra, told IANS.

“The court has said he has to appear before the investigation officer whenever needed,” Kulkarni added.

The set where the incident took place is of the Vidya Balan-starrer “Sherni”.

Raaz is primarily popular for his comic roles, notably the marigold-chewing wedding planner PK Dubey in Mira Nair’s 2001 release, “Monsoon Wedding”. His other hit performances have come in films such as “Run”, “Dhamaal” and “Welcome”.

The 57-year-old actor was recently seen the digitally-released films “Gulabo Sitabo and “Lootcase”. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, starring Alia Bhatt.

–IANS

nn/vnc

