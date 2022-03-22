Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Maa Manithan' to release on May 6

- Advertisement -

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Director Seenu Ramasamy’s eagerly awaited family drama ‘Maa Manithan’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, will hit screens on May 6.

Taking to Instagram, producer and actor R.K. Suresh, whose firm Studio 9 has bought the Tamil Nadu and Kerala theatrical rights of the film, posted a poster of the film with May 6 as the release date.

The film has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean ‘U’ certificate.

The film has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this is the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly scored music.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays an auto driver called Radhakrishnan in the film which has actress Gayathrie playing Sethupathi’s wife.

