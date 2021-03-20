ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vijay Varma now looking at headlining shows, films

Vijay Varma, in his almost decade-long journey in Bollywood, has tried several genres. Although he feels he cannot run around trees, he would not mind giving it a shot.

By Glamsham Bureau
Vijay Varma with Tabu & Ishaan Khatter - A Suitable Boy
Actor Vijay Varma, in his almost decade-long journey in Bollywood, has tried several genres. Although he feels he cannot run around trees, he would not mind giving it a shot.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Chittagong”, a historical film. He was then seen in genres such as action, crime drama, neo-noir action thriller, bio-pic and musical drama among others. He has also entered the space of comedy with “OK Computer”, the upcoming sci-fi web-series.

Is there something Vijay cannot do? “I am sure I cannot do running around the trees… but let me try,” pat came the reply.

Vijay rose to fame as Moeen in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 release, “Gully Boy”. He was later praised for his performance in the web-series “Mirzapur 2”.

With all the success coming his way, where does he see himself going? “You will see me headlining more. I was participating in projects I wanted to participate in, only for the love of working with certain individuals and being part of these stories. But now I am kind of looking at headlining shows or films that have me as the central part, because I want to explore the entire arc,” Vijay revealed.

He said that is one metamorphosis he wants to experience.

“I want to be immersed in the process of making these characters and working with these people inl longer capacity. That’s one change I am looking for which is already happening with ‘OK Computer’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Fallen’ and in ‘Hurdang’,” he added.

Vijay;s next release. the sci-fi comedy series “OK Computer” will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

