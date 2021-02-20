ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vijay Varma is enjoying the tight schedule

Vijay Varma has 4 films lined up, has already started preparing for his upcoming roles, managing time in a way that he fulfils all his commitments with ease

By Glamsham Editorial
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 20: Actor Vijay Varma is hopping from one film set to another but is not complaining about it. The actor, who has four films lined up, has already started preparing for his upcoming roles and is managing time in a way that he fulfills all his commitments with ease.

Vijay will be seen in “Darlings”, a mother-daughter drama featuring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah. He also has “Ok Computer” lined up with Radhika Apte, besides Reema Kagti’s “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha, and “Hurdang” with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.

The actor is currently in Rajasthan for “Fallen” and he has already started his preparation for the other projects. “Vijay has just been hopping from one set to another but he’s not complaining. He’s enjoying this tight schedule,” a source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay has lately been seen in projects such “Mirzapur 2”, “Baaghi 3”, “A Suitable Boy”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAsthmatics no higher risk of dying from Covid: Study
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

‘Pawri’ bug bites Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Celebrities are picking up the 'Pawri' trend & making their versions of the track, which originally featured Pakistani influencer Dananeer
Read more
News

Amitabh Bachchan performs Saraswati Puja ceremony with family

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amitabh Bachchan performed Saraswati Puja ceremony with his family. Shared the news along with a picture of Goddess Saraswati next to a close-up self-portrait
Read more
News

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for ‘Brahmastra’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has wrapped up his portions for the upcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Remo D'Souza

B-Live is Remo D’Souza’s extension of efforts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker & choreographer Remo D'souza has launched his music label 'B-Live', says his effort is to support budding singers in small town & cities
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi sportingly acknowledges Mumbai Police

Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan remember 'Badlapur'

Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan remember ‘Badlapur’ as film turns 6

Prithviraj's pet dog has an 'eye' for wonky photo-op!

Ipsitaa dedicates new song 'Solo Laila' to women 'who dare to...

Vivek Oberoi flaunts bike-ride without helmet mask penalized

Vivek Oberoi flaunts bike-ride without helmet, mask; penalized

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021