Vijay Varma: I probably have the best fans on social media

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma, who rose to fame with his role as Moeen in the film Gully Boy, has spoken about the love he gets from his followers on social media. He calls it a blessing at a time when celebrities are often brutally trolled.

Vijay currently has a following of over 658k followers on Instagram and on Twitter he enjoys a following of 30.7K.

On whether validation on social media is important to him, Vijay told IANS: “I had a very strong moment one day. I probably have the best fans or followers on social media. You can barely find anyone writing anything remotely offensive. It is just a bunch of people who really want to say good things, share love, humour and so on and so forth.”

He added: “I am surprised that even through this time when people really going for the hit. I manage to stay away from it. I feel like somewhere I don’t know what, it’s a blessing. I have the best followers on the internet right now and I am not even exaggerating.”

Vijay is currently riding high in the success of Mirzapur 2, where he was seen playing a double role. He was also seen in A Suitable Boy recently.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Hurdang.

