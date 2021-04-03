BollywoodNews

Vijay Varma now feels a sense of validation

Vijay Varma says the popularity he has gained lately has been a sort of validation

By Glamsham Bureau
Vijay Varma with Ishaan Khatter & Tabu - A Suitable Boy
Vijay Varma with Ishaan Khatter & Tabu - A Suitable Boy | pic courtesy: instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay Varma says the popularity he has gained lately has been a sort of validation because his parents would be disappointed in his early years when he wasn’t visible enough. “I feel a sense of validation and acceptance because when I did not have anything and was struggling and I was not making any news for them I was still like a nobody in terms of profession I have chosen. They watched television, read magazines and newspapers, I was not there. So, for them I was just not working as an actor and I was like films that are un-released,” Vijay told IANS.

It was after he featured in the 2016 release “Pink”, starring Amitabh Bachchan, that Vijay’s father really became proud of him.

“That gave me a lot of validation. Now they do cute stuff like when I go not too many people come and meet me. They try to be my managers! I find that cute,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay’s latest work is the sci-fi comedy web series “OK Computer”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVishal Dadlani gets his first shot of Covid vaccine
Next articleJames Cameron almost fired ‘Avatar’ sequel writers
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

advtg

LATEST UPDATES

advtg

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates