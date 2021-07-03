Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Vijay Varma shoots for ‘Darlings’, is happy to be back on sets

By Glamsham Bureau
Vijay Varma shoots for 'Darlings', is happy to be back on sets
Vijay Varma shoots for Darlings | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actor Vijay Varma is happy and excited to be back on set. On Saturday, he posted a picture on Instagram from the shoot of the upcoming film “Darlings”.

In the picture, Vijay holds the film’s clapboard as he poses for the camera.

Alongside the image, he wrote, “So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I’ll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one.”

Adv.

“Darlings” stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, with Vijay and Roshan Mathew essaying pivotal roles. The film marks Alia’s debut as a producer along with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Adv.
Previous articleItaly march into Euro 2020 semifinals with 2-1 win over Belgium
Next article1 bn smartphones to have wireless charging globally by 2021 end
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates