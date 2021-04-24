Vijay Varma takes flight home to ‘maa’

Adv.

Actor Vijay Varma took a flight home to meet his mother, going by his social media post on Saturday.

Vijay posted a picture on Instagram sitting in a plane wearing a mask and a face shield. He is seen wearing a T-shirt that has an artwork featuring Neena Gupta on it.

“Main chala apne ghar apni Maa ke paas. @neena_gupta ji ko saath mein le jaa raha hoon (I am going home to my mother. Taking Neena Gupta ji along). Ok bye mumbai. Artwork by @tanyaedenart,” he wrote as the caption.

Vijay was recently seen in the sci-fi comedy web series “Ok Computer”, co-starring Jackie Shroff and Radhika Apte.

The actor will be seen in multiple projects over the next months, including “Darlings” with Alia Bhatt and “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha.