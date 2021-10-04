Vijayendra Kumeria recounts his journey on TV as show goes off air

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Vijayendra Kumeria was recently seen playing ‘Darsh Rawal’ in ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samja’ which is going off air on October 9 and the actor shares about his journey so far in the show.

He says: “It was a fantastic experience for me as an actor. I played a challenging role of a visually impaired guy. It was difficult and out of my comfort zone but I had fun while doing it.”

On recalling memories from the shooting days, he reminisces: “I still remember how I worked hard to get into the skin of this character, the difficulty during the shoot outside Mumbai due to Covid-19 restrictions and the lovely cast and crew, all this will stay with me as a beautiful memory. Everyday was a learning experience for me.”

Now as the show is going off air on October 9, how you feel about it: “Well it’s not a great feeling when everything comes to an end. But I have to accept it. I am satisfied that I gave my best.”

“I haven’t done action roles since a long time. So, I would love to do something of this sort. Also I want to try my luck in web shows.”

Is he looking forward to doing reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’: “Well as far reality shows are concerned, those that have been offered to me were not impressive. I only do things that give me happiness. For ‘Bigg Boss’ it is a bit tricky to answer. Right now I would say ‘No’ because I don’t see myself fitting in that genre of entertainment. But of course for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ I would say ‘yes’ as I am fond of this show and would definitely accept the opportunity if offered.”

Any plans of going for a vacation as he has been working non-stop: “I am a workaholic person so I don’t crave vacations. I haven’t planned anything yet but yes I will think once I am done with the last day of shoot.”

–IANS

ila/kr