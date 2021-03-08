ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Vikas Dubey film not permitted to be shot in Kanpur

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Kanpur, March 8 (IANS) Neeraj Singh, one of the directors of the upcoming film based on the life of late gangster Vikas Dubey of Kanpur, says they were not given permission to shoot in the city.

Titled “Bikroo Kanpur Gangster”, is co-directed by Singh and Shraddha Shrivastavm and stars actor Nimai Bali in the lead role.

“We have shot the film in Agra and Mathura. We also went to Kanpur to shoot but did not get permission. They said it is controversial content, so won’t allow. Conflicts could arise Kanpur being Vikas Dubey’s place. That’s the reason we decided to shoot elsewhere,” Neeraj Singh informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have also got threats call from some unknown person, but I can’t make out whether it was a joke or the gangster’s goons. I can’t say, but we did receive the calls. However, we could complete the shoot with our producers’ help,” he added.

The biopic is slated to hit theatres on April 16.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChadwick Boseman's wife: Actor 'deserves' Critics Choice Award
Next articlePriyanka Chopra: My family is my greatest blessing
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021