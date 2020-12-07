Vikas Dubey-inspired film 'Hanak' starts shoot in Bhopal

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Television actor Manish Goel has begun shooting for Hanak, an upcoming film inspired by the life of late gangster Vikas Dubey of Kanpur. The first look of the actor in the film was released on Monday while shoot commenced in Bhopal the day before.

Talking about the actor’s look in the film, creative producer Ketaki Pandit Mehta shared: “Manish Goel has a very good family man image in the television world and to turn him into a hardened criminal, the team did a lot of hard work and research. His look has been matched with several photographs of Vikas Dubey which we picked up from the internet. Manish has also worked tremendously on his mannerism, body language and accent.”

Dubey was recently in news after eight policemen were killed in the Bikru village on July 3 by him and his men. Dubey was subsequently killed on the morning of July 10 when he was allegedly trying to escape, following an accident involving the vehicle in which he was being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Hanak is based on the book Main Kanpur Wala written by Mridul Kapil. The crime drama is directed by Manish Vatssalya and backed by UK-based producer Mohaan Nadaar and Amit P Gupta. The film has been creative produced By Ketki Pandit Mehta.

The makers aim for a March 2021 release.

–IANS

