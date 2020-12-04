Bollywood News

Vikas Verma had to bulk up to play the villain in 'Coolie No. 1'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Vikas Verma will be seen as the antagonist in the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1, directed by David Dhawan.

Vikas, who has worked with the Dhawans earlier in Judwaa 2, said: “I was talking to David sir about the role in his next film. However it was much later that I got to know the title of the film,” Vikas said referring to Coolie No. 1.

“David sir said ‘you are playing my villain, you need to get bigger’. I had 20 days to bulk up,” he shared.

He also has “big fight sequences” in the upcoming film.

“Varun saw me and he said ‘you look super big, it will be fun to fight you on screen’. We used to workout together in Bangkok. In fact in ‘Coolie No. 1’, we have big fight sequences from the beginning till the end, big chase scenes too. Although Varun and I had an intense fight sequence in ‘Judwaa 2’, much has changed in this film. It is bigger and better. There is a railway station fight scene on a platform and more. In the end, Varun was like ‘we should do one comedy film together’,” said Vikas.

Coolie No. 1, which is a remake of the 1995 movie with the same name, will release on December 25 on an OTT platform.

