Vikram Bhatt to shoot ‘COLD’ in cold storage!

Adv.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt plans to shoot his upcoming thriller in sub-zero temperature. The film will start its second schedule this month. Vikram Bhatt never fails to surprise the audience with his distinctive perception in storytelling, which is unique and outstanding.

Director Vikram Bhatt’s next feature film COLD is planned to shoot in cold storage to replicate the freezing conditions demanded by the script. A Mumbai apartment will be set up in such a storage unit, with lead actors Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja.

The fondness for horror enabled Bhatt to make a masterpiece like ‘Raaz’. Talking about his next thriller COLD he says, “Cold is an idiom-breaking film. People want to feel fear. It will keep you at the edge throughout its runtime. The attempt is to make it subtle; employing minimal VFX and trinkets that we have come to associate with horror films.”

Adv.

Talking about the film he added, “We want to make the most terrifying thriller ever. COLD is the story of a girl living in Mumbai. We will set up a three-bedroom apartment in the area. The concept is that owing to a situation, the flat keeps getting colder, eventually reaching sub-zero temperatures,” He adds, “We will work in temperatures as low as two degree Celsius because that is part of the climax. Filming in a storage unit is necessary because we need condensed air flowing out of the actors’ mouths.”

The horror film is written by Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sen Gupta. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar under the banner of Loneranger Productions. Starring Akshay Oberoi and the gorgeous new bae Anisha Pahuja in lead roles.