Vikram Bhatt to narrate stories on FM Radio

93.5 RED FM, India’s private radio and entertainment network today announced ‘The Audio Film Project’. The show will have ace Bollywood Director, Vikram Bhatt narrating high intensity horror and thriller stories on air to give listeners a never-before experience in the form of audio films.

Horror and thriller have long been audio storytelling’s most popular genres. In recent years, there has been a resurgence of audio storytelling. This time with ‘The Audio Film Project’ with Vikram Bhatt, RED FM is experimenting with the imagination, which has to play an important factor into how deeply the story affects the listeners.

Vikram Bhatt shared a video with a caption that read, “Absolutely excited to begin this new journey with RED FM.

A series that’ll give you the chills like never before, loaded with twists and turns. Presenting ‘The Audio Film Project’, Your daily dose of suspense and thrill begins 26th July , 9 pm onwards only on Red FM, Bajaate Raho! Red FM

Show some love!! :)”

Talking about the initiative, Vikram Bhatt, said, “Have you ever felt that the book was better than the movie? Have you ever felt more scared while hearing a ghost story than seeing one? I am certain you have and the reason is that imagination sees more than the eyes can ever see. I have now collaborated with RED FM for The Audio Film Project that aims at creating a unique experience for radio listeners. It focuses on storytelling and live narration that will give listeners an experience of stories vividly through the audio format.”

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “Audio is a personalised form of storytelling and the tradition is ingrained in India’s fabric. It is also one of the most powerful content formats on radio. As a brand we have done multiple projects with the art of narration and received a lot of appreciation for the same. Now, we bring to you ‘The Audio Film Project’ with one of the stalwarts of the Hindi film industry, Vikram Bhatt. He has built a legacy of films in the space of horror and thrillers and our listeners are in for a lot of thrill and spine chilling content. We truly hope this is the beginning of an evolution of new formats being experimented on FM radio and it’s here to stay.”