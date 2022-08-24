Vikram Vedha teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s good and evil fight in this action packed film

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha is out now. While Saif plays a determined police officer Vikram, Hrithik plays a ruthless gangster Vedha.

The teaser opens with Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram interrogating Hrithik’s Vedha, who begins telling him a story. After the glimpse of an intense cat and mouse chase with several ruthless killings and fight sequences, Hrithik says at the end in Hindi, “its very easy to choose between good and bad, but here, both sides are bad.”

Vikram Vedha follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. The original starred R Madhavan as the cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the dreaded gangster.

Vikram Vedha marks the return of Hrithik Roshan to the big screen three years after his blockbuster War. This is also the first time that Hrithik has teamed up with Saif.

Check out Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s good and evil fight in action packed film Vikram Vedha teaser below: