scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

'Vikram's' 100th-day celebrations to take place on Kamal's b'day

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) The unit of director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s ‘Vikram’, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has announced that it would celebrate the film’s magnificent 100-day run in theatres on actor Kamal Haasan’s birthday.

The film hit the big screen on June 3, 2022 and the action drama turned out to be a huge hit.

Now, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s birthday on November 7, the team is all set to celebrate the film’s success.

An official announcement was made by Kamal Haasan’s production house RKFI, which produced the film.

Sharing a statement, RKFI posted: “RKFI celebrates the success of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s Vikram,directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 100th-day celebration will be held on Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s birthday, November 7,at 5p.m. in Kalaivanar Arangam.”

Kamal Haasan was seen in a power-packed action mode as a RAW agent in ‘Vikram’, while Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Narain, and Gayathrie among others played important roles.

Anirudh Ravichander scored the music for the film, which had cinematography and editing by Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj respectively.

–IANS

mani/kvd

Previous article
Parineeti: Learnt something from each one of these stalwarts in 'Uunchai'
Next article
After 20 years in TV, Shakti Arora expresses gratitude to Ekta
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Karan Kundrra

Rashami Desai

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US