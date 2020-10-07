Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Vikrant Massey finds music of ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ diverse

By Glamsham Editorial
Vikrant Massey finds music of'Ginny Weds Sunny' diverse
Vikrant Massey
Advtg.

Actor Vikrant Massey says his film Ginny Weds Sunny has a song for every mood.

“The entire music album of ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ is so diverse. It has a song for every mood. Out of the album, ‘Rubaru’ is my favourite. This is the song that I was waiting to be out,” said Vikrant.

With composition by Jaan Nissar Lone, lyrics by Peer Zahoor, “Rubaru” has been rendered by Kamal Khan.

Advtg.

Directed by Puneet Khanna, “Ginny Weds Sunny” also stars actress Yami Gautam.

Last month, Yami had posted on Instagram: “Thank you for all the love for #LOL. This film has been toughest for me for health reasons… no song shoot in #GINNYwedsSUNNY went without giddiness and feeling weak but it’s my constant support system which kept me going strong and made sure I never feel low even for a fraction of a second.”  –ians/nn/in

Advtg.
Previous articleBhumi Pednekar: Cinema can spark conversations
Next articleArjun Kapoor Covid-19 negative, feeling better after full recovery

Related Articles

News

Mohsin Shaikh opens up on the challenge of recreating ‘Saawan mein lag gayi aag’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New-age composer-lyricist Mohsin Shaikh feels recreating a popular song can be challenging, which is why one needs to select the right original.
Read more
News

Kaleen Bhaiya is back with Mirzapur 2; watch trailer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Trailer of the anticipated web series Mirzapur 2 finally released on Tuesday after almost a year-long wait, with adequate violence and drama...
Read more
Dialogues

Iconic dialogues of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal from the first season of Mirzapur

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It will be grave injustice to list down 7 dialogues from Mirzapur and call them the most-epic ones.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks