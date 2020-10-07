Vikrant Massey finds music of ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ diverse

Advtg.

Actor Vikrant Massey says his film Ginny Weds Sunny has a song for every mood.

“The entire music album of ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ is so diverse. It has a song for every mood. Out of the album, ‘Rubaru’ is my favourite. This is the song that I was waiting to be out,” said Vikrant.

With composition by Jaan Nissar Lone, lyrics by Peer Zahoor, “Rubaru” has been rendered by Kamal Khan.

Advtg.

Directed by Puneet Khanna, “Ginny Weds Sunny” also stars actress Yami Gautam.

Last month, Yami had posted on Instagram: “Thank you for all the love for #LOL. This film has been toughest for me for health reasons… no song shoot in #GINNYwedsSUNNY went without giddiness and feeling weak but it’s my constant support system which kept me going strong and made sure I never feel low even for a fraction of a second.” –ians/nn/in