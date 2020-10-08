Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Vikrant Massey set to star in Hindi remake of Tamil thriller 'Maanagaram'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey will essay the lead role in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil thriller, Maanagaram.

“It is my responsibility to deliver. An actor’s job today is to be worth his audience’s time and money, regardless of the screen size they are watching him on. The budgets of my films have changed and so, the stakes have risen. But I won’t change my approach of surrendering completely to my character and director,” Vikrant shared.

The film is directed by the “Asoka” director Santosh Sivan.

Advtg.

Vikrant also shared how he reacted when he was approached for the film. “When I got the first call, for a day I didn’t believe it was happening. I had a wide smile on my face for a week because Asoka is one of those films that I watch every time it airs on the television,” added Vikrant, who will play the role of an angry young man in the film.

Right now, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of the film “Ginny Weds Sunny” on Netflix. He shares screen space with Yami Gautam in the film.

–IANS

Advtg.

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAngad Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar to shoot honeymoon sequence for web series in Dubai
Next articleMacaulay Culkin stays 'Covid-safe' with Home Alone mask (Lead)

Related Articles

News

Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't read 'Serious Men' the novel

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui is being universally applauded for his role in the new Sudhir Mishra directorial, Serious Men, but the actor...
Read more
News

Mohsin Shaikh opens up on the challenge of recreating ‘Saawan mein lag gayi aag’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New-age composer-lyricist Mohsin Shaikh feels recreating a popular song can be challenging, which is why one needs to select the right original.
Read more
News

‘Selena: The series’ gets a premiere date on Netflix

Omkar Padte - 0
'Selena: The series', a biographical drama about Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla is coming to Netflix.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks