Vikrant Rai turns a cop in film ‘Tatkshan’

Actor Vikrant Rai who started his television career with ‘Kkavyanjali’ and has done movies like ‘Uvaa’ and ‘Bhouri’ will be seen in ‘Tatkshan’, directed by Vaibhav Verma.

Vikrant is playing the role of Sub Inspector ‘Harshvardhan Dubey’. It’s a murder mystery.

Vikrant says: “I have been playing characters like a cute boyfriend, responsible husband, good son and brother. But for the first time I am playing a cop, so obviously I am super excited and looking forward to it. ‘Harshvardhan Dubey’ is very passionate and very serious about his work. Story is based on double murder mystery which has shaken the city”.

He also adds about the preparation work: “Our entire shooting is happening in Lucknow. I am really working very hard to get into proper shape so as to look convincing as a cop. Workshop will be conducted in Lucknow itself with all other actors.”

“Director Vaibhav Verma is very particular about my character and he doesn’t want to make any compromise on it for sure. This is actually giving me more enthusiasm. I am watching crime series, documentary dramas to understand the crime scene better,” he concludes.