Bollywood News

Vince Vaughn-Owen Wilson hit 'Wedding Crashers' could get a sequel

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actors Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson might team up for the sequel of their hit 2005 comedy, Wedding Crashers.

“Owen and I and the director of ‘Crashers’ have been talking for the first time seriously (about) a sequel to that movie,” Vaughn told etonline.com.

“So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages,” he added.

In the 2005 film, Vaughn and Wilson portray divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions for free alcohol and a chance to hook up with women.

“They were fun movies to make,” Vaughn recalled about ‘Wedding Crashers’, as well as “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and “Zoolander”.

“It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny,” he said.

His latest release, “Freaky”, updates the body-swap genre with a dark twist, with Vaughn playing a killer who turns into a teenager.

–IANS

nn/vnc

