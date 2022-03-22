Vinit Kakar makes music video debut with 'Jogan'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar, currently seen in TV shows like ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ and ‘RadhaKrishn’, is excited to make his music debut with upcoming song ‘Jogan’.

He says: “I’m really excited to feature in upcoming music single Jogan. I will be seen as an antagonist in it. It was really challenging to act and portray the act with lyrics. But I enjoyed performing and wish to do more of such beautiful songs.”

The song ‘Jogan’ is sung by singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza and it also features popular TV personality Saba Khan and Nishant Singh Malkani. The song is directed by Amit K Shiva and is scheduled to release in April.

Vinit says the director helped to perform.

“As an actor it was a new experience for me. But my director made me perform so beautifully. I just wish the audience loved my acting in mythological shows and I got the opportunity to work in mostly every mytho shows of my 20s. I wish to work in more music too. Hope for the same love and appreciation from my audience.”

Vinit is known for featuring in mythological shows like ‘Radhakrishn’, ‘Devi Adi Parashakti’, ‘Vignaharta Ganesh’ among others.

–IANS

ila/kr