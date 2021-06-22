Adv.
BollywoodNews

Vinod Tiwari’s ‘The Conversion’ is a sensitive story about today’s India

By Glamsham Editorial
Vinod Tiwari's 'The Conversion' poster
Director Vinod Tiwari’s ‘The Conversion’ is a story of a love triangle based in Banaras and is all set to release in August 2021.

Talking about the film, director Vinod Tiwari says, “The Conversion is not a simple love triangle between Bablu, Dev and Sakshi but a film that sensitively explores the dilemma of religious conversions that happen during love marriages in India.”

The Conversion will be starring Vindhya Tiwari, Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia in the main lead. The cast also has names like Sapna Choudhary, Vibha Chibber, Sunita Rajwar, Amit Behl, Sandeep Yadav, Sushil Singh Vijay Trivedi and Manoj Joshi in pivotal roles. The Conversion is story by Vandana Tiwari, music by Anamik Chauhan, DOP Navneet Beohar, produced by Raj Patel, Bhojraj Nawani, Vipul Patel and presented by Nostrum Entertainment Hub.

