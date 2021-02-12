Vipul Amrutlal Shah: ‘Human’ is connecting back to my roots

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has ventured into the web space with a new medical thriller/drama show titled Human. He says the show is not about Covid but highlights medical trials that have taken place across the world for decades now. The show stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari and is directed by Shah and Mozez Singh.

“I first had the idea to do something in the space of medical trials around three and a half years ago. I discussed the idea with Mozez in 2019 and he was equally excited about it. We then decided to go ahead develop it into a story. Mozez came back to me in a few months after our initial meeting with a complete story in place. When I heard it, I knew this had the potential to be something completely different and path breaking.”

“Then Mozez put together and ran the writers room and the writing team wrote diligently all through 2020. It was a complex show to write as it had to be written in a way that would make sense to the audience. The writers rooms did a great job of putting it all together and of making the world of drug trials edgy, entertaining and completely relatable. This is a very important subject for society and we wanted to ensure that we present it with all its sensitivities and complexities intact. As a team, we have all been deeply involved in getting the story right.” Shah says.

Having come from a theatre background, Vipul made his debut as a director in 2002 with the thriller, Aankhen, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal. Since then, he has made family dramas and rom-coms. With Human, he gets back to the thriller/drama space. “Human is my dream project,” he beams, and adds, “I used to do this kind of stuff in theatre, and with Human, I am connecting back to the roots. It’s a first for me on the digital space and it’s the complete opposite of what I have done in 20 years of my Hindi film career,” the filmmaker said.

“It’s a new space for both Shefali and Kirti, and you haven’t seen them do something like this before. The parts that have been created for them are extremely unique”, said Shah, about the characters in the series.

The show went on the floors in Mumbai on January 21, and it has a 5 month shoot schedule. The show is co-written by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerji and it is executive produced & directed by Vipul Shah & Mozez Singh, both. It is produced by Vipul Shah’s Sunshine Pictures.

Human will premiere in the fall of 2021.