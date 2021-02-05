ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Filmmaker Vipul Shah has to juggles through his day

By Glamsham Editorial
Vipul Shah
Vipul Shah
ADVERTISEMENT

After staying home for most of last year owing to lockdown, filmmaker Vipul Shah is trying to bounce back with two parallel projects that take up practically all of his day.

Shah is currently back to the grind with two projects, “Human” and “Sanak” simultaneously.

The thriller web series “Human”, co-directed by Shah with Mozez Singh, is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam. “Sanak” is an intense action film co-produced by Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During day time, we are shooting Human and at night we are shooting Sanak. My day starts approximately at 5 am and it ends at 1 or 2 am. After directing Human from early morning to evening, I report to the sets of Sanak from evening to next morning. Though it’s challenging, it’s quite interesting and fun,” he said.

“The two projects were not supposed to be shot together but this is something beyond my control, the timelines dictated it but I am now enjoying the process,” said Shah.

“As a creative individual, I have a habit of taking up the challenge as fun. That’s the challenge we all have accepted and we are going ahead with it,” he said.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVarun Sharma had a surprise visit from Varun Dhawan on 'Cirkus' set
Next articleWhy is Pulkit Samrat in a ‘Duh’ state of mind?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s thriller series ‘Human’ is about medical trials

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is venturing into the web space with a new medical thriller series titled 'Human'
Read more
News

Namastey London film maker Vipul Shah to conduct workshops

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Vipul Shah will conduct workshops for aspiring writers, directors and technicians who wish to make it big in Bollywood. Shah, known for helming films...
Read more
News

Vipul Shah to bring Shabana Azmi, Shefali Shah together for a medical-thriller

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Vipul Shah gears up for an interesting storyline from real-life occurrences in hospitals; brings Shabana Azmi and Shefali Shah together for a show for Television or OTT platform.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021