Filmmaker Vipul Shah has to juggles through his day

After staying home for most of last year owing to lockdown, filmmaker Vipul Shah is trying to bounce back with two parallel projects that take up practically all of his day.

Shah is currently back to the grind with two projects, “Human” and “Sanak” simultaneously.

The thriller web series “Human”, co-directed by Shah with Mozez Singh, is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam. “Sanak” is an intense action film co-produced by Shah.

“During day time, we are shooting Human and at night we are shooting Sanak. My day starts approximately at 5 am and it ends at 1 or 2 am. After directing Human from early morning to evening, I report to the sets of Sanak from evening to next morning. Though it’s challenging, it’s quite interesting and fun,” he said.

“The two projects were not supposed to be shot together but this is something beyond my control, the timelines dictated it but I am now enjoying the process,” said Shah.

“As a creative individual, I have a habit of taking up the challenge as fun. That’s the challenge we all have accepted and we are going ahead with it,” he said. –ians/dc/vnc