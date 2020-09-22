Vipul Shah to conduct workshops for aspiring writers, technicians

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Vipul Shah will conduct workshops for aspiring writers, directors and technicians who wish to make it big in Bollywood.

Shah, known for helming films as “Waqt: The Race Against Time” and “Namastey London”, said he is fascinated by the new lot of writers and technicians, as they are brimming with visionary ideas and innovative thought process when it comes filmmaking.

“Working with new talent is anyway exciting and these new writers I must say are way ahead of our times. They are amazing, well prepared and so knowledgeable that you want to work with them. We are going to be working with lots of new writers in all the formats of the work that we want to do,” he said.

“I have learnt a lot from my seniors during my growing up years in theatre and it would be my privilege to share the same with the new generation of creative people who want to make a mark for themselves in Hindi cinema. While I am busy working on various other things, I will definitely take some time out to do some workshops with them. I am hopeful of learning something from them too,” added the filmmaker, who had started his career with Gujarati theatre.

Meanwhile, he is also set to produce 12 short films.

–IANS

