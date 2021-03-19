ADVERTISEMENT
Vipul Shah visited drug testing camps for 'Human' research

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is busy co-directing his series “Human”, says that to research for the film he, along with director Mozez Singh, went to multiple drug testing camps to understand the process of drug testing.

“Human” is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scam, and the shooting of the show is currently in progress.

“We went to various medical drug testing camps to see how they are administered and also understood the processes and what kind of security measures are taken to ensure that drug testing is safe for people. We also met victims and subjects, doctors and pharma companies. So, we have done extensive research along with Mozez’s team, as they met a few whistle blowers, social activists, patients, pharma companies and doctors. That kind of double research resulted in the script that we have today. I would say it was a detailed process that went on for two and a half years,” said Shah.

The filmmaker reveals that the script underwent multiple changes before Mozez looked at it with a fresh perspective.

“‘Human’ was written as a film three years back and that time we made around 28 drafts of the script. Later, we felt that the film format was not enough for a subject like this, because if we were focusing on the medical world than the personal relationships and conflicts were not getting enough prominence and vice versa. Then I met Mozez (Singh) and I gave the script to him to look at with a completely fresh perspective,” he said.

“Human”, which went on floors in January, features actors Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas and Vishal Jethwa.

–IANS

ym/vnc

