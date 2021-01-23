Bollywood News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s thriller series ‘Human’ is about medical trials

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is venturing into the web space with a new medical thriller series titled 'Human'

By Glamsham Editorial
Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah
Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah
ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has ventured into the web space with a new medical thriller show titled Human. He says the show is not about Covid but highlights medical trials that have taken place across the world for decades now.

The show stars Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, and is directed by Shah and Mozez Singh.

“This project was in the works for almost three and a half years now, and back then we didn’t know about the virus and the vaccine. It took us a long to write because we have tried to simplify the process of human trials of vaccines in a way that the audience understands. Today, everyone is aware of what drug trials mean,” said Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not about coronavirus, but about medical trials that have taken place across the world for decades now,” he added.

The filmmaker said that the show touches a topic that’s big for humanity and the problems with drug trials is not a recent phenomenon.

“It’s a very important subject for society,” he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an interesting combo to play these authorbacked roles. It’s a new space for both Shefali and Kirti, and you haven’t seen them do something like this before,” said Shah, about the characters in the series.

He adds that the show has helped him to connect with his roots all over again.

“I used to do this kind of stuff in theatre, and with Human I am connected back to the roots. It’s a first for me on the web space and it’s completely opposite of what I have in 20 years of my Hindi film career,” the filmmaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shoot started on January 21 in Mumbai.  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRahul Dev: Web series offers time to develop, portray a character properly
Next articleKuldeep likely to play Tests vs England, hints team management
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kirti Kulhari: 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was very personal for me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actress Kirti Kulhari has recalled working on Uri: The Surgical Strike, which released two years ago on this day.The military...
Read more
Dialogues

5 iconic dialogues by lawyer Mishra ji, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The show has received high praise, and the powerful dialogues by Madhav Mishra have caught the attention of the audiences. Here’s a look at some of those iconic dialogues delivered flawlessly by Pankaj Tripathi.
Read more
Review

Web Series Review | Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is relevant but flawed

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It was billed as a courtroom thriller, but it ends up more like a bleak prison drama. The second season of Criminal Justice has...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding, with huge bags, probably carrying the items required for the wedding rituals

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Rani Mukerji: Always has a specific plan in mind

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Rapper Dino James: Music should be able to create nostalgia

Jio Studios Drishyam Films Suman Ghosh Aadhaar poster

Vineet Kumar Singh pens & sings a tribute song for Indian...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021