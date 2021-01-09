Bollywood News

Vir Das: I don't draw the line at all

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Stand-up star Vir Das says he does not draw the line when it comes to his comedy gigs, because as he feels humour is a subjective issue.

Vir is one of the most popular stand-up comics in India right now, and he is known to never mince words when it comes to creating humour out of topics ranging from politics and racism to culture and human traits.

Has he ever felt the need to draw the line? “I don’t draw the line at all. I think you draw your own line and the line is different for every audience member. My job is to tell jokes and you will determine where your own personal line is,” he told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I try one uniform line I’ll go insane. There is no one uniform line because humour is such a subjective thing. So, it is not my job to worry about the line at all,” he added.

Last month, Vir dropped a new comedy special titled Outside In. The show was created out of 30 virtual shows he did during lockdown and it features audience joining in from all over the world. The special captures the mundane aspect of being stuck at home, besides heartwarming stories about everything that lockdown put us through.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBhavna Pandey speaks on how daughter Ananya Panday reacts to cyber-bullying
Next article3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Vir Das: I don't draw the line at all 1

K.Jo shares pics of his 'baby rappers'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a picture of his children Yash and Hiroo, whom he lovingly tagged as his baby...
Vir Das: I don't draw the line at all 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his 'notes'

Vir Das: I don't draw the line at all 2

Kajol: 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident

Vir Das: I don't draw the line at all 2

When Kareena Kapoor missed her sister Karisma

Vir Das: I don't draw the line at all 2

Big B celebrates 45 mn Twitter followers with pic from 'Coolie'...

Vir Das: I don't draw the line at all 2

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates weekend with throwback pic

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020