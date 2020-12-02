Bollywood News

Vir Das' new gig 'Outside In' dedicated to surviving a horrific year

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Stand-up star Vir Das says his upcoming comedy special, Outside In, is dedicated to each one of us who has survived this year. The comedy special is created out of 30 virtual shows that he did during lockdown.

“There couldn’t have been a better way to end the year and I say this beyond personal reasons. The special was a showreel of everything that we have gone through this year and how as human beings we went through the same emotions at the same time,” Vir said.

“It was my most fulfilling piece of work because for an hour I could make people smile when they needed it the most, and we raised money for charity while doing it. This special is dedicated to each of us who survived a horrific year and hopefully we carry forward the lessons to 2021,” he added.

The special captures the mundaneness of being stuck at home, and heartwarming stories about everything that lockdown put us through. It will premiere on Netflix on December 16.

