Vir Das raises funds for charity

Vir Das entertains 200 doctors & nurses over the weekend

Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das announced on Monday that he has raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses over the weekend.

“Very happy to announce we raised about 7 lakhs for both our charities, and also made 200 doctors and nurses laugh this weekend. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. We will make sure the money gets to those who need it. #VirDasAtHome,” Vir tweeted.

Last month, he had shared on the micro-blogging website that he was hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.

