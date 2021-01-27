Why Vir Das kept away from films in 2020?

Stand-up star and occasional actor Vir Das has a clear-cut strategy when it comes to balancing his two flourishing careers.
“I have to balance both careers. Stand up (comedy) takes time, so when I act that should be an interesting role,” said Vir, revealing the reason which kept him away from films in 2020.
As an actor, Vir is known for his work in Bollywood films such as “Delhi Belly”, “Go Goa Gone”, “Mastizaade” and “Badmaash Company”. Last year, he also starred in the black comedy web series “Hasmuk”.
“I think “Hasmukh” was an interesting thing to pursue because a film takes a long time. For me, it’s about finding a good character and telling a good story,” he said.
Last month, Vir dropped his latest new comedy gig, “Outside In”, created out of 30 virtual shows he did during lockdown and featuring audiences from all over the world. –ians/dc/vnc